Worst IPOs of 2021: Paytm, CarTrade Tech, other stocks wipe off up to 52% of investors’ wealth since listing

Indian stock markets saw a record bull run in calendar year 2021, with benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 rising to fresh all-time highs. BSE Sensex hit a high of 62,245.43 and Nifty 50 rose to 18,604.45 in October this year. On the IPO front too, sentiment remained positive throughout. The Indian primary market saw a total of 63 companies launching their IPOs. Except for the CMS Info Systems, 62 companies have already made their stock market debut so far this year. CMS Info Systems is likely to be listed on bourses on Friday, 31 December 2021. Out of 62 listed companies, a total of 41 companies were trading well above their respective IPO prices, while the remaining were ruling in the negative zone.

Worst performing IPOs of 2021

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The issue was launched in March this year at an issue price of Rs 305 apiece. The company’s shares made their stock market debut at Rs 293 a discount to IPO price. As of December 27 closing price, the stock traded at Rs 146 apiece, implying a fall of 52.13 per cent so far since listing.

CarTrade Tech: This internet company came up with its public issue in August. The company had set an issue price of Rs 1,618 apiece, and was listed at discount at Rs 1,610. CarTrade Tech stock has seen its share price halve compared to its issue price. Since listing, the stock has fallen 50 per cent so far this year.

Windlas Biotech: The company launched its IPO at an issue price of Rs 460 per share, which saw a weak listing at Rs 439 apiece. So far since listing, the price has plunged nearly 50 per cent. As of December 27, the stock was trading at Rs 262.85, a fall of 43 per cent.

Paytm: The IPO of One 97 Communications, parent entity of Paytm, shares have lost 37.45 per cent to close at Rs 1,344.75 on December 27. Its issue price was fixed at Rs 2,150.

The list of poor performers also includes Glenmark Life Sciences, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Chemplast Sanmar, S J S Enterprises, FINO Payments Bank, Shriram Properties, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Kalyan Jewellers India, Tarsons Products, Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Metro Brands, among others.