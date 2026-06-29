In case you placed a bid for the Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO, which opened on June 23 and closed on June 25, your wait is nearly over. The share allotment for the offer is expected to be finalised today i.e. Monday, June 29, while the company is scheduled to list on bourses on Tuesday, July 1.

The price band for the IPO was between Rs 769 to Rs 808 per share.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

How to check Waterway Leisure Tourism IPO allotment status?

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘Waterways Leisure Tourism’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘Waterways Leisure Tourism’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar MUFG Intime India.

Select ‘Waterways Leisure Tourism’’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Waterway Leisure Tourism IPO: Subscription snapshot

The Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO saw a healthy investor response as by the end of bidding, the offer’s overall subscription stood at 1.67x times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.01 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 1.30 times

Retail Investors: 4.19 times

Waterway Leisure Tourism IPO: Grey market performance

As per the latest available update, the cruise company’s shares are trading in the grey market at a discount of 5.8%. This translates into a potential loss of Rs 47 from the upper end of the price band, suggesting an estimated listing price of Rs 761.

However, it is important for readers to know that grey market prices are an unofficial metric to determine the listing price and they fluctuate based on market mood and conditions.

Waterway Leisure Tourism IPO details

Waterway Leisure Tourism’s IPO is entirely a fresh issue of Rs 585 crore, as the company issued 72 lakh fresh equity shares of Rs 10 each. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE and BSE on Tuesday, July 1.