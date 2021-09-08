Vijaya Diagnostic IPO share allotment: Check status via BSE, KFin Tech websites; grey market premium vanishes

Analysts say a recession proof diagnostics business, a strong presence in South India & steady fundamentals augur well for a decent listing price gain for Vijaya Diagnostics

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO share allotment is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, 8 September 2021. The Rs 1,894-crore issue had received 4.54 times subscription during the three-day bidding process. In the primary market, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre shares were seen trading with flat to negative premiums. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre shares were ruling at Rs 526, a discount of nearly one per cent over the IPO price of Rs 531, in the grey market, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies.

The South-India based integrated diagnostic chain’s IPO was entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS). The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from the ASBA account will take place on 9 September, and the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts of allottees on 13 September. The shares are likely to be listed on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

Analysts say a recession-proof diagnostics business, a strong presence in South India & steady fundamentals augur well for a decent listing price gain for Vijaya Diagnostics. “Since the PE ratio seems to be higher as compared to an established player like Metropolis Healthcare, investors should book partial profits on listing day and re-enter at a 10-15% lower price for better returns in the coming months,” AR Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer, Tips2Trades, told Financial Express Online. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is KFin Technologies, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

How to check Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share allotment status via KFin Tech Private Ltd website

Investors can check the allotment status on KFin Technologies website under the IPO Status section (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/) when it gets declared. After that, select the IPO and enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN. In the case of the application number box, select application type and enter the application number. If the DPID/Client ID box is chosen, select the depository from the drop-down menu, enter DPIP, Client ID. If the PAN option box was chosen, enter the permanent account number. In the last step, enter the given captcha and click submit. This will show the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share allotment status via BSE website

The allotment status in Vijaya Diagnostic Centre can also be checked via the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). From this link, select the issue type as ‘equity’, and ‘Vijaya Diagnostic Centre’ as the issue type from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

(The stock recommendations in this story are by the respective research analysts and brokerage firms. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Capital markets investments are subject to rules and regulations. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)