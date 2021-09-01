Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO subscribed 30 pc on first day of offer

The initial public offer (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale of up to 3,56,88,064 equity shares.

The initial public offer of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre was subscribed 30 per cent on the first day of subscription on Wednesday.

The three-day IPO received bids for 74,79,864 shares against 2,50,26,646 shares on offer, according to an update on the NSE.

The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs) was subscribed 23 per cent, while those for non-institutional investors 1 per cent and Retail Individual Investors(RIIs) 46 per cent.

The offer is in a price range of Rs 522-531 per share. Healthcare chain Vijaya Diagnostic Centre on Tuesday said it has raised a little over Rs 566 crore from anchor investors.

At the upper end of the price band, the initial share sale is expected to fetch about Rs 1,895 crore.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre offers a one-stop solution for pathology and radiology testing services to customers through its extensive network, which consists of 80 diagnostic centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the National Capital Region and Kolkata.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the managers of the offer.