Veranda Learning Solutions IPO share allotment: Check status via BSE, KFin Tech websites, listing on April 7

Veranda Learning Solutions’ Rs 200-crore IPO, which was subscribed 3.53 times, is expected to finalise the basis of share allotment on 5 April 2022. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from the ASBA account will take place on 6 April, and the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts of allottees on 6 April 2022. The equity shares of Veranda Learning Solutions will make their stock market debut on 7 April 2022.

There are no listed companies in India that engage in a business similar to that of Veranda Learning Solutions. Veranda Learning will be the first company to list on bourses in the new financial year 2023. IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is KFintech Private Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

How to check Veranda Learning Solutions share allotment status via KFin Tech Private Ltd website

Investors can check the allotment status on KFin Technologies website under the IPO Status section when it gets declared. After that, select the IPO and enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN. In the case of the application number box, select application type and enter the application number. If the DPID/Client ID box is chosen, select the depository from the drop-down menu, enter DPIP, Client ID. If the PAN option box was chosen, enter the permanent account number. In the last step, enter the given captcha and click submit. This will show the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check Veranda Learning Solutions share allotment status via BSE website

The allotment status in Veranda Learning Solutions can also be checked via the BSE website. From this link, select the issue type as ‘equity’, and ‘Veranda Learning Solutions’ as the issue type from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.