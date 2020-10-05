UTI AMC, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPOs: Here’s how to check share allotment status online

UTI AMC fixed the price band for the issue at Rs 552-554 per share, while state-owned defence firm Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders fixed the price band at Rs 135-145 per share

UTI Asset Management Company and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ initial public offerings (IPOs) received good responses from investors. The Rs 2,160-crore UTI AMC IPO received 2.31 times subscription, while the Rs 444-crore Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders subscribed 157.41 times. Mazagon Dock has become the most subscribed public issue this year after Chemcon Speciality Chemicals saw 149 times applications and Happiest Minds Technologies 151 times. The share allotment in UTI AMC and Mazagon Dock is likely to be finalised on October 7 or 8. Manan Doshi, an independent dealer in unlisted shares, sees the grey market discount at Rs 16-20 for UTI AMC. While he sees Mazagon Dock in premium, which is Rs 104 premium over IPO price in the grey market. UTI AMC shares have been trading at Rs 530-535 level, while Mazagon shares were trading at Rs 250 in the grey market today.

The UTI AMC IPO was subscribed by retail investors 2.32 times while the employee portion was subscribed 1.34 times on the last day of bidding. QIBs subscribed their quota 3.33 times. Non-Institutional Investors (NII) bid for 92% of their portion. In Mazagon Dock, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 678.88 times, qualified institutional buyers 89.71 times and retail investors 35.63 times.

Check UTI AMC share allotment status:

KFin Technologies is the registrar of the UTI AMC IPO, which is a SEBI-registered entity responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing. The registrar’s website has three links from where investors can view their allotment status. Investors who have placed bids for the UTI AMC IPO can check the allotment status on KFin Technologies website under ‘IPO Status’ section (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/) when it gets declared. After that select the IPO and enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN. In the last step, enter the given captcha and click submit.

Investors can also check the status of the allotment on the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Investors will have to select ‘equity’, and then the issue name as ‘UTI AMC’ from the drop-down list. After that enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

Check Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share allotment status:

Alankit Assignments is the registrar to the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders public issue. Investors can visit their website (https://ipo.alankit.com/) and select Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders from the dropdown menu. Check box either on application number or depository ID/client ID or PAN (Permanent Account Number). Accordingly, enter your permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Then calculate and enter the captcha given in the numerical form and click the ‘search’ button.

Alternatively, investors can check through BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Investors will have to select the issue type as ‘equity’, and then the issue name as ‘Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ from the drop-down list when it gets declared. After that enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.