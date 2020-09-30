  • MORE MARKET STATS

UTI AMC IPO subscription at 57%, Mazagon Dock oversubscribed by all categories on day two

By: |
September 30, 2020 3:59 PM

On the second day of bidding for the three initial public offerings (IPO) that are currently open  for subscription, the already oversubscribed Likhitha Infrastructure and Mazagon Dock added to their tally while UTI AMC’s IPO was subscribed over 57% till stock market closing.

UTI AMC and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' IPO DetailPrimary markets are witnessing a rush of IPOs recently which have helped investors pocket bumper gains.

On the second day of bidding for the three initial public offerings (IPO) that are currently open  for subscription, the already oversubscribed Likhitha Infrastructure and Mazagon Dock added to their tally while UTI AMC’s IPO was subscribed over 57% till stock market closing. Retail investors have so far oversubscribed Mazagon Dock and Likhitha Infrastructure IPOs. For UTI AMC, retail investors have subscribed to over 92% of their portion. Primary markets are witnessing a rush of IPOs recently which have helped investors pocket bumper gains. Among all the issues in the primary market so far this month, retail investors have oversubscribed their portion.

UTI AMC’s IPO is the largest of the three issues currently active on the market. The Rs 2,160 crore issue has so far seen qualified institutional buyers (QIB) subscribe to 25% of their portion while non-institutional investors (NII) have so far bid for 18% of their quota of over 58 lakh shares. The mega issue of the AMC only includes an offer for sale (OFS) from existing shareholders  and no fresh issue, which means that the firm will not be getting any funds from the IPO. Retail investors have subscribed their portion 92%, while employees of the company have subscribed to 59% of the shares offered to them. In all the issue has been subscribed 0.57 times so far. 

Related News

The state-run Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO entered day two already oversubscribed, helped by a strong rush of domestic investors. Today, till market closing, the issue has been subscribed 5.81 times. Retail investors, after having oversubscribed their portion on day one by quite a strong margin, went on to oversubscribe their portion of the issue by 11.37 times. NIIs too have oversubscribed the issue, bidding for their portion 3.16 times while QIBs followed closely behind at 2.10 times subscription. 

Likhitha Infrastructure’s issue is the smallest of the three at just Rs 61 crore. Retail investors had oversubscribed the issue already on day one. Today the subscription tally of the retail investor portion was at 5.93 times when stock markets closed. NIIs too had oversubscribed their portion of the issue 3.10 times while QIB subscription was at 20% of their portion. Total subscription of the issue was at 2.55 times. 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Ipo News
  4. UTI AMC IPO subscription at 57% Mazagon Dock oversubscribed by all categories on day two
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IPO watch: Mazagon Dock issue oversubscribed, UTI AMC subscribed 25%, Likhitha Infrastructure at 84%
2UTI AMC grey market premium slips, Mazagon Dock gains; two issues oversubscribed by retail investors
3Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO: Attractive valuation, shipbuilding dominance; should you subscribe?