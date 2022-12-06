Uniparts India IPO share allotment: Check status online, grey market premium; listing on 12 Dec

Uniparts India IPO received a healthy response from all categories of investors, and was subscribed 25.32 times from 30 Nov to 2 Dec. The issue price band was fixed at Rs 548-577 per share. The shares of the Indian global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions are expected to list on BSE and NSE stock exchanges next week on Monday, 12 December. Meanwhile, the share allotment will be finalised by the company this week on Wednesday, 7 December. IPO investors can check their share allotment status online through either the BSE website or the IPO registrar’s portal. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Ahead of share allotment, Uniparts India IPO shares are commanding a grey market premium of Rs 60 today.

Check Uniparts India share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Uniparts India’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check Uniparts India share allotment status via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Uniparts India is through the BSE website. Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Uniparts India’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

Uniparts is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components to the off-highway market. The company’s major business areas are agriculture, construction, forestry, and after-market. It has a leading market presence, a global business model, and long-term relationships with key customers. “It enjoys a healthy financial position with continuous growth in revenue and profit and improving margins. As for the risk factor, the issue is a complete offer for sale. However, the issue is attractively priced at a P/E valuation of 15.61, which is lower than its listed peers,” Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart said.