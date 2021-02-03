  • MORE MARKET STATS

TMB Q3 net almost doubles to Rs 181 cr; IPO filing on the cards

February 3, 2021 9:05 AM

He said the bank is planning to file papers for its initial public offering (IPO) over the next nine to 12 months.

South-based private sector lender Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) on Tuesday reported a 96% jump in its net profit to Rs 181 crore for the third quarter of FY21, compared to Rs 92 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Its total income stood at Rs 1,083.45 crore as against Rs 998.91 crore same quarter a year ago, registering 8.46% growth. K V Rama Moorthy, MD & CEO of TMB , said the bank could achieve the profits owing to the higher net interest income, lower provisioning and increase in the operating profit.

