Tatva Chintan Pharma IPO: Check share allotment, grey market premium surges 85%; listing on July 29

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem’s Rs 500-crore IPO will finalise basis of allotment on Monday, 26 July 2021. Tatva Chintan IPO saw a whopping 180.36 times subscription, becoming the second-most subscribed public issue of the calendar year 2021. In March this year, MTAR Technologies IPO amassed 200 times subscription. On Wednesday, the grey market premium shot up to Rs 915 per share. Tatva Chintan shares were seen trading at Rs 1,998 or 84.5 per cent premium over the IPO price of Rs 1,083 a share. Equity shares are likely to make their stock market debut on Wednesday, 29 July 2021.

Tatva IPO received bids for 58.83 crore shares against 32.61 lakh shares on offer. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA accounts will take place on 27 July 2021. While the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts on 28 July 2021. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

Analysts say Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is a niche speciality chemical manufacturing company and is the largest and only commercial manufacturer of SDAs (structure-directing agents) for zeolites in India. “Company seems to be well placed to capture the opportunity offered in the green chemistry applications through its leadership position in the segments they are present and well equipped to continue its leadership position by offering new products through enhanced thrust on R&D capability building,” Hemang Kapasi, Head of Equities, Sanctum Wealth Management, told Financial Express Online.

Check Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem share allotment status via Link Intime India

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website, when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

