Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem files Rs 450-cr IPO papers

In addition, the company said it expects to receive the benefits of listing equity shares on the stock exchanges including enhancing visibility and brand image among existing and potential customers and creating a public market for equity shares in India.

Specialty chemical manufacturing company Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem has filed preliminary papers with capital markets watchdog Sebi to raise Rs 450 crore through an initial share sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 225 crore and an offer of sale to the tune of Rs 225 crore by existing promoters and shareholders, according to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding capital expenditure requirements for expansion of the company’s Dahej manufacturing facility; up-gradation of an R&D facility in Vadodara; and general corporate purposes.

In addition, the company said it expects to receive the benefits of listing equity shares on the stock exchanges including enhancing visibility and brand image among existing and potential customers and creating a public market for equity shares in India.

Vadodara-based Tatva Chintan is a speciality chemical manufacturing company. The company export most of its products to over 25 countries, including the USA, China, Germany, Japan, South Africa and the UK.

For the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2020, the company posted a profit of Rs 37.78 crore as compared to Rs 20.54 crore in the preceding financial year, while it reported a revenue of Rs 263.23 crore against Rs 206.3 crore.

ICICI Securities and JM Financial have been appointed as merchant bankers to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on NSE and BSE.