Syrma SGS Tech IPO subscribed 32.61 times on final day

The initial public offer of Syrma SGS Technology, an electronics system design and manufacturing company, was subscribed 32.61 times on the final day of bidding.

Syrma is the first company in over two months to hit the market with an IPO and its success may spur fence-sitters to launch their issues as well.

The offer received bids for 931.4 million equity shares as against 28.5 million shares on the offer, according to the data available on exchanges as of 5 pm on Thursday.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 87.56 times and that for non-institutional investors was subscribed 17.5 times. The retail investors portion was subscribed 5.53 times.

The company aims to raise Rs 8.4 billion at the upper end of the price band of Rs 209-220.

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 7.66 billion and an offer for sale of up to 3.36 million equity shares.

The company had earlier raised Rs 2.52 billion from anchor investors.

Dam Capital Advisors, ICICI Securities , and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.