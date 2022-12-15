Sula Vineyards IPO share allotment: know date, GMP; check how to see status online

Sula Vineyards IPO closed for public subscription on Wednesday, 14 December. As per the Sula Vineyards IPO subscription status, the public issue has been subscribed 2.33 times, whereas its retail portion got subscribed 1.65 times. Applicants are now waiting for Sula Vineyards IPO allotment date to check the status. The company is likely to finalise share allotment next week on Monday, 19 December. After cold response by investors to the Rs 960.35-crore IPO, the grey market premium of Sula Vineyards shares has gone down. Sula Vineyards IPO GMP was at Rs 10 on Thursday, half of yesterday’s grey market premium of Rs 20.

The issue received bids for over 4.38 crore (4,38,35,526) shares against the issue size of over 1.88 crore (1,88,30,372) shares, data showed. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 4.13 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.51 times. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating to 26,900,532 equity shares by the promoter, investors and other shareholders. The winemaker raised over Rs 288.10 crore from 22 anchor investors ahead of the IPO.

How to check Sula Vineyards IPO share allotment status online via BSE

– Visit the official website of BSE (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.)

– Select Sula Vineyards IPO in the menu. The name of the company will be available only after the finalisation of the share allotment status.

– Enter your application number allotted for Sula Vineyards IPO.

– Then enter your Permanent Account Number (PAN card number).

– Click on ‘I’m not a robot’ and confirm the captcha.

– Click ‘Submit’. You will be able to see the Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status displayed on the screen.

How to check Sula Vineyards IPO share allotment status online via KFin Technologies

– Go to the official website of the registrar of the IPO that is KFin Technologies (https://kcas.kfintech.com/ipostatus/)

– Select the name of the IPO (Sula Vineyards IPO) in dropbox.

– Select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID.

– Enter the application details

– Enter the Captcha and click n submit button to see the allotment status on screen.

Sula Vineyards is India’s largest wine producer and seller as of 31 March 2022. The company distributes wines under a bouquet of brands such as Sula (its flagship brand), RASA, Dindori, The Source, Satori, Madera & Dia. Currently, it produces 56 different labels of wines across 13 distinct brands at its four owned and two leased production facilities located in Maharashtra and Karnataka.