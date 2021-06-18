Sona Comstar IPO share allotment: Check status online, grey market premium; share to be listed on June 24

Analysts expect up to 25 per cent listing gains in Sona Comstar on debut day.

Sona BLV Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) is expected to announce the IPO share allotment on June 21, 2021. The Rs 5,550-crore issue was subscribed 2.28 times on the final day of the bidding. The issue received bids for 24.43 crore shares of the company, out of a total issue of 10.71 crore. In the grey market on Friday, Sona Comstar shares were seen trading at Rs 294.5 apiece, implying a premium of 1.2 per cent Rs 3.5 per cent over the IPO price of Rs 291, according to the people who deal in shares of unlisted companies. Analysts expect up to 25 per cent listing gains on debut day.

The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA accounts will take place on June 22, 2021. While the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts on June 23, 2021. Sona BLV Precision Forgings will make its stock market debut on June 24, 2021. Sona Comstar stock may open with a 15-25 premium on the listing day on the back of strong fundamentals, easing of state lockdowns, and positive sentiment in Indian markets, said AR Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer, Tips2Trades. “Allotted investors should book partial profits on listing day and re-enter after a correction of at least 10-15 per cent for better returns in the long term,” Ramachandran told Financial Express Online.

How to check Sona BLV Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) share allotment status via registrar’s website

Investors can check their IPO allotment status in Sona Comstar on KFin Technologies website under the IPO Status section (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/) when it gets declared. After that, select the IPO and enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN. In the case of the application number box, select the application type and enter the application number. If the DPID/Client ID box is chosen, select the depository from the drop-down menu, enter DPIP, Client ID. If the PAN option box was chosen, enter the permanent account number. In the last step, enter the given captcha and click submit. This will show the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check Sona BLV Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) share allotment status via BSE website

The allotment status in Sona Comstar can also be checked through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). From this link, select the issue type as ‘equity’, and ‘Sona BLV Precision Forgings Ltd’ as the issue type from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

