If you have placed a bid for the Shiprocket IPO, which opened on August 12 and closed on August 14, your wait is nearly over. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on August 17, while the listing is scheduled for August 19.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 92 to Rs 97, and as per the latest update.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘Shiprocket Limited’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘SHIPROCKET’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar KFin Technologies.

Select ‘Shiprocket’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Shiprocket IPO: Subscription snapshot

The Shiprocket IPO saw robust investor participation, as by the end of the bidding window, the overall subscription stood at 99.38 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 122.80 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 88.99 times

Retail Investors: 46.42 times

Shiprocket IPO: Grey Market Premium

In the grey markets, the shares of Shiprocket IPO are currently trading at a premium of Rs 33, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 130. This translates to a potential gain of around 34% from the upper end of the price band.

However, readers must know that GMP is not an official metric to estimate the listing price and may not always reflect actual listing performance.

Shiprocket IPO details

The public issue of Shiprocket was open for subscription for three days from August 12 to August 14, with the company aiming to raise Rs 1,617 crore through the initial public offering. The price band for the issue was fixed between Rs 92 and Rs 97 per share.

The issue is being managed by Axis Capital, while KFin Technologies is acting as the registrar. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE and BSE on August 19.