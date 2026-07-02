ShareChat, one of India’s leading homegrown social media companies, is preparing for a public listing next year. The company is reportedly planning to raise up to $400 million (nearly Rs 998 crore) through an Initial Public Offering (IPO), according to Bloomberg.

The Bengaluru-based firm, which runs the multilingual social platform ShareChat, short-video app Moj, and subscription-based micro-drama platform QuickTV, achieved a significant turnaround by becoming operationally profitable in the first quarter of FY27.

Just to let our readers know, financialexpress.com could not verify the news independently and will update as soon as there is an official announcement.

ShareChat’s IPO plans on track?

In an interview with Bloomberg, ShareChat Chief Financial Officer Manohar Charan said the company is targeting a stock market debut within the next four to five quarters. “Our unit economics has now turned positive. We will aim to list over the next four or five quarters,” Charan was quoted as saying.

The proposed IPO, if successful, would rank among the largest consumer-tech listings in India in recent years.

Revenue crosses Rs 1,000 crore mark

A key driver of ShareChat’s improved financial health is its robust revenue growth. The company has crossed Rs 1,000 crore ($105 million) in annual revenue in FY26 and is currently operating at an annualised run rate of over 30% growth. This implies a revenue of Rs 1,400 crore by FY27.

According to Bloomberg, ShareChat reported operating revenue of Rs 723 crore in FY25, largely flat from Rs 718.1 crore in FY24.

Inside QuickTV’s subscription model and micro-drama metrics

According to the CFO’s interview to Bloomberg, much of this growth is powered by the company’s fast-rising micro-drama business. Its subscription platform QuickTV, which features short episodic content often lasting just 60 seconds, has seen explosive traction.

ShareChat said users, across its platforms, now watch over 700 million micro-drama episodes daily. QuickTV has already crossed 3 million paid subscribers, as per Bloomberg.

Strong user base in Tier 2 & 3 markets

ShareChat and Moj together command a combined 150 million monthly active users, with a particularly strong hold in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, largely driven by regional language content. The company estimates it serves nearly 65 million monthly micro-drama viewers, roughly two-thirds of India’s current audience for the format, the Bloomberg report added.

AI push to boost margins further

ShareChat is also leveraging artificial intelligence extensively to drive efficiency. CFO Manohar Charan noted that AI already powers content recommendations, moderation, ad optimisation, and personalisation, reported Bloomberg. The company is now expanding its in-house generative AI studio, which it believes can further improve profit margins by an additional 5% to 7% over the next two years.

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