Sequoia-backed Cloudnine files DRHP with SEBI, plans to raise Rs 1,200 crore via IPO

Cloudnine, a super-specialty mother and babycare chain of hospitals has filed its draft IPO papers with capital markets regulator SEBI today. The company is looking to raise around Rs 1,200 crore from the public issue of equity shares, news agency PTI reported. The IPO of Cloudnine will be a mix of a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders of the company, the DRHP highlighted. Cloudnine is backed by marquee investors, including True North Fund V LLP, Sequoia Capital Investment, among others.

The draft red herring prospectus of Cloudnine’s IPO showed that the company will issue fresh equity shares of face value Rs 5 each for a total of Rs 300 crore. The offer for sale of the company will see shareholders sell a total of 1.32 crore equity shares. R Kishore Kumar, Scrips ‘N’ Scrolls India Pvt Ltd, True North Fund V LLP, Indium V (Mauritius) Holdings Ltd, and Sequoia Capital Investment are among the key shareholders selling shares in the IPO.

The company will receive only Rs 300 from the entire issue while the remaining share will go to selling shareholders. Front the funds raised, Cloudnine wants to repay and/or pre-pay, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company. Cloudnine plans to spend Rs 95 crore on the same. Further Rs 117.9 crore will be used to set up new centers at various locations. Cloudnine also plans to use the funds raised to Acquire further shareholding in Acquity Labs — a subsidiary.

75% of Cloudnine’s IPO is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) while 15% is reserved for Non-Institutional Investors and only 10% for retail investors. For the six months ended September 30, 2021, revenue from operations grew 42.8% to Rs 371 crore against Rs 260 crore in the same period a year ago. Cloudnine’s revenue from operations grew 7.42% to Rs 554.59 crore for fiscal 2021 as compared to the previous year. JM Financial, ICICI Securities and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers to the issue.