Senco Gold IPO subscribed 2.68 times on day 2

The initial public offering of jewellery retailer Senco Gold was subscribed 2.68 times on Wednesday, the second day of the issue, with the retail and non-institutional investors portions receiving 3.67 times and 3.58 times subscriptions, respectively. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 0.27 times.

Against an IPO size of 9.42 million equity shares, a total bid for 25.2 million of shares was received on the second day of the proposed Rs 405-crore public issue, according to data available on the BSE.

For the retail individual investors (RIIs) portion, the public issue received bids for 17.3 million shares, against 4.7 million shares set aside. The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received bids for 7.2 million shares, against 2 million shares reserved, the BSE data showed.

Against 2.69 million equity shares offered for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion, it received bids for 7,23,001 shares.

The issue was subscribed 0.69 times at close of Day 1.

The IPO of Senco Gold comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 270 crore and an offer for sale by SAIF Partners India IV of shares aggregating up to Rs 135 crore. The price band of the offer has been fixed at Rs 301-317 per equity share.