Senco Gold IPO price band announced: Rs 405 crore public issue opens next week; check IPO, listing dates

Senco Gold Ltd has set the price band for Rs 405-crore IPO at Rs 301-317 per share. The initial public offer will open for subscription on Tuesday, July 4 and close on Thursday, July 6. The anchor investor bidding is scheduled for Monday, July 3, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). The share allotment will take place on July 11, while the credit of shares will be on July 13. The shares are expected to be listed on exchanges on Friday, July 14. On the upper price band, the company is valued at Rs 2,460 crore.

The public issue consists of a fresh issue of Rs 270 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 135 crore by its promoter SAIF Partners India IV Ltd. SAIF Partners has a 19.23% stake in the company. The proceeds from the IPO worth Rs 196 crore will be used for funding the working capital requirements of the company. As of March 2023, the company has a total working capital sanction limit of Rs 2,073 crore. IIFL Securities Ltd, Ambit Private Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

The Kolkata-based company owns 127 showrooms – 70 company operated and 57 franchisees – in 89 cities and towns across 13 states in India. Some of its franchisee showrooms are located in areas other than metros and Tier-I, providing a greater reach in Tier-2 and Tier-3 locations. The firm also sells products through various online platforms. It also undertakes wholesale exports of its jewellery, primarily to Dubai, Malaysia and Singapore.