scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

SBI to sell 2 pc stake in IPO-bound NSDL

It has three operating segments — depository, database management services, and banking services.

Written by PTI
SBI, ipo
The bank intends to participate in an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of National Securities Depositories Limited (NSDL), SBI said in a regulatory filing.

State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said it proposes to sell 2 per cent stake by offloading 40 lakh shares in depository organisation NSDL.The bank intends to participate in an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of National Securities Depositories Limited (NSDL), SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read

SBI holds 5 per cent stake in the NSDL while it intends to divest 2 per cent in the Offer For Sale (OFS) subject to the terms of the proposed IPO, it said.NSDL is a depository set-up to carry on, regulate and manage the business of providing depository and clearing and settlement services in respect of securities and instruments of all kinds.

It has three operating segments — depository, database management services, and banking services.

Also Read
More Stories on
IPO
Market

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 20:47 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS