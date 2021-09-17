Sansera Engineering IPO share allotment: Check status online, grey market premium; listing on Sep 24

The issue of Sansera Engineering was priced moderately and improved sentiments may help leading to marginal gains

Sansera Engineering Rs 1283-crore IPO share allotment is likely to be finalised next week on 21 September 2021. The public issue received 11.47 times applications on the closing day of subscription on Thursday. In the primary market, Sansera Engineering shares were quoting at a premium of Rs 36, against yesterday’s gain of Rs 10. The Bengaluru-based firm shares were ruling at Rs 780, a premium of 5 per cent, in the grey market, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the company. Upon successful listing, the company could join other listed peers such as Endurance Technologies, Minda Industries, Sundram Fasteners, Suprajit Engineering, Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi Systems, and Mahindra CIE Automotive on the stock exchanges.

The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA accounts will take place on 22 September 2021. While the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts on 23 September 2021. The equity shares are scheduled to make their stock market debut on 24 September 2021. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar to the issue is Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

After the decent listings of Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic, the sentiments in the primary market have enriched. “The issue of Sansera Engineering was priced moderately and improved sentiments may help leading to marginal gains. However, there are a lot of bits and pieces as muted growth, adaptation to EV revolution and headwinds faced by the sector are challenging aspects. Thus, for the long term it would be prudent to watch how the company performs further,” Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com, dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares, told Financial Express Online.

Check Sansera Engineering share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Sansera Engineering — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website, when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Sansera Engineering via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Sansera Engineering is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Sansera Engineering Ltd’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.