Rolex Rings IPO share allotment: Check status online, grey market premium soars 57%; share listing on Aug 9

The client base of Rolex Rings consists of leading global bearing manufacturers viz. SKF, Timken, Schaeffler, NEI & NRB Bearings. Image: Reuters

Rolex Rings, whose Rs 731-crore IPO got over 130 times subscription, is likely to finalise share allotment on Wednesday, 4 August 2021. The public issue was fully subscribed within minutes of opening. In the primary market, Rolex Rings shares were seen commanding a premium of Rs 515 over IPO price. Rolex Rings shares were trading at Rs 1,415, a premium of 57 per cent from the issue price in the grey market, according to the people who deal in shares of unlisted companies. The shares are expected to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on 9 August 2021.

The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA account will take place on 5 August, and the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts of allottees on 6 August. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing. Based in Rajkot, Gujarat, Rolex Rings is among the leading manufacturers of forged and machined components in the country. The client base of Rolex Rings consists of leading global bearing manufacturers viz. SKF, Timken, Schaeffler, NEI & NRB Bearings.

Check Rolex Rings share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Rolex Rings — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website, when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Rolex Rings through BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Rolex Rings is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Rolex Rings Ltd’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.