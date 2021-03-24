Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech IPO: Check share allotment status, grey market premium, listing date

Investors who had bid for Nazara Technologies during IPO can check their subscription status through the Link Intime India and BSE, once the basis of share allotment is completed.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies IPO, which was subscribed 176 times, will finalise the share allotment on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The issue was in the range of Rs 1,100-1,101 between March 17 and 19. The mobile gaming leader is popularly known for its games on the World Cricket Championship, Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series. In the grey market on Wednesday, Nazara Technologies shares were trading at Rs 1,891 apiece, implying a premium of Rs 790 or 72 per cent over the IPO price. According to the Nazara Technologies RHP, the initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA accounts will take place on March 25, and the credit of equity shares to the depository accounts of allottees will happen on March 26. Nazara Technologies will make its stock market debut on March 30, 2021.

Nazara owns IPs, including WCC and CarromClash in mobile games, Kiddopedia in gamified early learning, NODWIN and Sportskeeda in esports and esports media, and Halaplay and Qunami in skill-based, fantasy and trivia games. The company has key offerings in the education technology space, eSports, Gaming, Fantasy Sports, and Sports content creation. Investors who had bid for Nazara Technologies during IPO can check their subscription status through the Link Intime India and BSE, once the basis of share allotment is completed. Link Intime India is the registrar to Nazara Technologies IPO, a SEBI-registered entity that processes all applications electronically and takes care of the allotment and refund process.

Check Nazara Technologies share allotment status via Link Intime India

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Nazara Technologies — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website, when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been subscribed and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Nazara Technologies via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Nazara Technologies Ltd is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Nazara Technologies’ as the issue name from the drop-down list. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.