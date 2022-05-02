Rainbow Children’s Medicare: Check share allotment status, grey market premium; stock listing on May 10

Rainbow Children’s Medicare’s Rs 1581-crore IPO, which got 12.43 times subscription, will finalise the share allotment on Thursday, 5 May. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA account will take place on 6 May, and the equity shares will get credited to depository accounts of allottees on 9 May. Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO is likely to list on stock exchanges on 10 May 2022, according to RHP. The IPO shares were sold at a price range of Rs 516-542 per share,

In the grey market on Monday, Rainbow Children’s Medicare were trading at a premium of Rs 27 or 5 per cent to the IPO price. The stocks were seen tradng at Rs 569 per share in the grey market, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies. “The company has delivered steady numbers and valuations looks in-line with peers. The expected listing gains should be around 5-10%. The expectations further have a room for an upside if market sentiments improves before its listing,” Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com, dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares, told FinancialExpress.com. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is KFin Technologies, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

How to check Rainbow Children’s Medicare share allotment status via KFin Tech Private Ltd website

Investors can check the allotment status on KFin Technologies website under the IPO Status section when it gets declared. After that, select the IPO and enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN. In the case of the application number box, select application type and enter the application number. If the DPID/Client ID box is chosen, select the depository from the drop-down menu, enter DPIP, Client ID. If the PAN option box was chosen, enter the permanent account number. In the last step, enter the given captcha and click submit. This will show the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check Rainbow Children’s Medicare share allotment status via BSE website

The allotment status in Rainbow Children’s Medicare can also be checked via the BSE website. From this link, select the issue type as ‘equity’, and ‘Rainbow Children’s Medicare’ as the issue type from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

The stock recommendations in this story are by the respective research analysts and brokerage firms. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Capital markets investments are subject to rules and regulations. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.