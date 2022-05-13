Prudent Corporate Advisory IPO share allotment: Check status online, grey market premium; listing on May 23

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services’ Rs 538.61-crore IPO, which got 1.22 times subscription, is likely to finalise the share allotment next week on 18 May. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA account will take place on 19 May, and equity shares will be credited to demat accounts of allottees on 20 May. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services shares are expected to list on stock exchanges on 23 May. The IPO got bids for 73,30,928 shares against 60,18,689 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The IPO was of up to 85,49,340 equity shares, and was sold at a price range of Rs 595-630 per share. In the grey market on Friday, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services shares were seen trading flat, against the issue price. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

Check Prudent Corporate Advisory Services share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Prudent Corporate Advisory Services — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Prudent Corporate Advisory Services via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is through the BSE website. Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Prudent Corporate Advisory Services’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.