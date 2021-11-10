Policybazaar IPO share allotment: Check status via BSE, Link Intime; grey market premium, listing on Nov 15

There are no listed companies in India whose business is comparable with that of Policybazaar's business

Policybazaar parent company PB Fintech’s Rs 5,625-crore IPO, which was subscribed 16.59 times, will finalise the share allotment on Wednesday, 10 November 2021. The public issue received bids for over 57.23 crore shares against the total issue size of over 3.45 crore shares. Policybazaar IPO shares are likely to make their stock market debut next week on Monday, 15 November, according to the Red Herring Prospectus. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from the ASBA account will take place on November 11, Thursday. The equity shares will be credited to the depository accounts of allottees on the next day.

In the primary market, Policybazaar shares were seen trading with Rs 40 per share premium, over the upper end of the issue price of Rs 980 apiece, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the company. Analysts say that the IPO of PB Fintech got a mixed response from the investors. “Undoubtedly, the company is very well placed in its segment but the aggressive pricing made investors wary. Due to expensive pricing, the listing may not be fancy. We expect the issue to open at a marginal premium of 5-10% only,” Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com, dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares, told Financial Express Online. Investors can check the share allotment status on the registrar’s website Link Intime India Private Limited or BSE website.

Check Policybazaar share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Policybazaar — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Policybazaar via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Policybazaar is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Policybazaar Ltd’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

(The stock recommendations in this story are by the respective research analysts and brokerage firms. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Capital markets investments are subject to rules and regulations. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)