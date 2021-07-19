  • MORE MARKET STATS

Plan to complete LIC IPO this fiscal: State finance minister Karad

By: |
July 19, 2021 4:39 PM

The government on Thursday had invited bids to appoint merchant bankers and legal advisors for the IPO and subsequent listing of the country's largest insurer.

LIC IPO, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, country's largest insurer, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Budget Estimate for disinvestmentThe listing of LIC will be crucial for the government to meet its disinvestment target.

The government plans to complete the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in the current fiscal, the Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad said on Monday. The government on Thursday had invited bids to appoint merchant bankers and legal advisors for the IPO and subsequent listing of the country’s largest insurer.

“The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is planned to be completed during the year,” Karad said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. The listing of LIC will be crucial for the government to meet its disinvestment target.

Related News

Inviting bids from merchant bankers, the Finance Ministry had said the potential size of the IPO is expected to be far larger than any previous issue. The Budget Estimate for disinvestment in 2021-22 has been set at Rs 1.75 lakh crore. So far this fiscal, Rs 7,645.70 crore has been realised as disinvestment receipts.

“Several disinvestment transactions are expected to be completed during the year,” Karad added.

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that strategic disinvestment of BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, IDBI Bank, BEML, Pawan Hans, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd, among others, and IPO of LIC would be completed in 2021-22.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Ipo News
  4. Plan to complete LIC IPO this fiscal State finance minister Karad
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Zomato IPO share allotment: Check status online; grey market premium surges 25%, listing on 27 July
2Mega Debut: Paytm ready for Rs 16,600-crore mega IPO
3LIC IPO may include fresh equity share issue along with govt stake sale; may hit street by January 2022