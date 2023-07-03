scorecardresearch
PKH Ventures IPO subscribed 30 pc on Day 2

It also owns and operates two hotels and manages one resort & spa at Aamby Valley, Lonavala.

Written by PTI
The Mumbai-based company has three business verticals — construction and management, hospitality, and management services.

The initial share sale of construction and hospitality firm PKH Ventures was subscribed 30 per cent on the second day of the offer on Monday.The IPO received bids for 77,77,400 shares against 2,56,32,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data.The category for non-institutional investors received 63 per cent subscription while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota got subscribed 45 per cent and that of Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 11 per cent.

The public issue of up to 2,56,32,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each has a fresh issue of up to 1,82,58,400 shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 73,73,600 shares by its promoter Pravin Kumar Agarwal.The company through its IPO will fetch Rs 358.85 crore and Rs 379.35 crore at the lower and the upper ends of the price band, respectively.Price range for the offer is at Rs 140-148 a share.

The Mumbai-based company has three business verticals — construction and management, hospitality, and management services.The construction projects include residential and commercial buildings and miscellaneous projects including Delhi Police headquarters, a hydropower plant in Amritsar and Nagpur, and a food park.

It also owns and operates two hotels and manages one resort & spa at Aamby Valley, Lonavala. Besides, it owns and operates certain restaurants and Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) like Zebra Crossing, Mumbai Salsa, and Hardy’s Burger under its brands.IDBI Capital Markets is the manager to the offer.The stock would be listed on BSE and NSE. 

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 20:33 IST

