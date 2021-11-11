Paytm IPO share allotment: Check status via BSE, Link Intime, grey market premium; stock listing on Nov 18

Paytm IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth up to Rs 10,000 crore. (File)

One97 Communications-owned Paytm, whose IPO received 1.89 times subscription, will finalise the share allotment next week on 15 November. The equity shares of Paytm are to be listed on both stock exchanges BSE and NSE likely on 18 November. Ant Group-backed Paytm closed India’s largest IPO of Rs 18,300 crore, including Rs 8,235 crore raised from institutional investors, together with the federal government of Singapore, BlackRock International Funds, Canada Pension Plan Funding Board and Abu Dhabi Funding Authority. In the primary market today, Paytm shares were quoting at a negligible premium of Rs 55 over the issue size, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of companies.

Paytm had priced its shares in a price band of Rs 2,080-2,150 per share, valuing the company at Rs 1.39 lakh crore at the upper end of the price band. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from the ASBA account will take place on 16 November 2021. The equity shares will be credited to the depository accounts of allottees on the next day. Analysts say as compared to the recent IPO listings, retail investors’ demand for the Paytm IPO has been subdued. “This could be because of overstretched valuations amidst strong competition in the fintech space making future potential growth a little difficult. On a listing day, allotted investors should book profits & await a decent correction of at least 15-20 per cent to re-enter at better levels,” AR Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer, Tips2Trades, told Financial Express Online. Investors can check the share allotment status on the registrar’s website Link Intime India Private Limited or BSE website.

Check Paytm share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Paytm — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Paytm via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Paytm is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Paytm Ltd’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

(The stock recommendations in this story are by the respective research analysts and brokerage firms. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Capital markets investments are subject to rules and regulations. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)