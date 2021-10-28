Paytm IPO opens Nov 8; check price band, lot size, bid details for India’s largest public issue

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 10,000 crore

Paytm’s Rs 18,300-crore IPO — India’s largest to date — will open for subscription on 8 November 2021, at a price band of Rs 2,080-2,150 per share of face value of Rs 1 each. The IPO would topple the 2010 public issue of state-run Coal India Ltd as the largest ever. Paytm IPO will close for subscription on 10 November. The firm has increased its IPO size by Rs 1,700 crore to Rs 18,300 crore from Rs 16,600 crore, with the increment coming entirely from the existing shareholders selling more stake. The public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 10,000 crore. The book running lead managers for the IPO include Morgan Stanley India Company, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, JP Morgan India Private Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Ltd, and HDFC Bank. Link Intime India will be the registrar to the issue.