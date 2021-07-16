Paytm files Rs 16,600-crore IPO papers with SEBI; looks to raise Rs 8,300 cr via fresh issue

The public issue will comprise fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 8,300 crore.

Paytm, digital payments and financial services firm has filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI, to launch Rs 16,600-crore IPO. The public issue will comprise fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 8,300 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 8,300 crore. The price band for the Paytm IPO will be determined either at the time of filing the red herring prospectus (RHP) or prior to the IPO opening for the subscription. Morgan Stanley India Company Private Ltd, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Ltd, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, JP Morgan India Private Ltd and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Ltd will be joint global coordinators and book running lead managers to the issue. Link Intime India Private will be the registrar to Paytm IPO.