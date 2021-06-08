Paytm board OKs India’s largest IPO; firm may file Rs 22,000 cr issue papers with SEBI next month

One97 Communications-owned Paytm has received in-principle approval from its board to float India's biggest IPO to-date, it said in a letter to employees and other stakeholders.
One97 Communications-owned Paytm has received in-principle approval from its board to float India’s biggest IPO to-date, it said in a letter to employees and other stakeholders. The company is also finalising the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), which could be filed in the first week of next month, Bloomberg reported citing sources. Paytm expects to raise around Rs 22,000 crore from the public issue during the October-December quarter this financial year. Paytm, in the offer-for-sale (OFS) sent to its staff, informed that it has proposed to undertake an initial public offering of its equity shares, subject to market conditions, regulatory, corporate and other approvals, and other relevant considerations, in accordance with applicable law, and has received in-principle approval from the board of directors. Financial Express Online has the copy of the letter. So far, the Rs 15,200-crore Coal India’s IPO launched in 2010 is the country’s largest public issue.
