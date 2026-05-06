The share allotment for Kissht parent company, OnEMI Technology IPO is expected to be finalised on today, i.e. May 6. So in case you placed the bid for this offer which opened on April 30 and closed on May 5 your wait is nearly over.

Tentatively, the IPO is expected to debut on the stock exchanges on May 8.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 162- 171.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘OnEMI Technology Solutions’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘Onemi Technology Solutions’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar Kfin Technologies.

Select ‘Onemi Technology Solution’’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Subscription snapshot

The OnEMI Technology IPO was a robust demand from investors, as the offer was heavily oversubscribed. By the end of the bidding window, the overall subscription stood at 9.50 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 24.87 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 6.57 times

Retail Investors: 2.03 times

Grey Market

The grey market premium (gmp) for fintech is currently around Rs 20, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 191.3 . This translates to a potential gain of around 12% from the upper end of the price band. However, GMP is unofficial and may not always reflect actual listing performance.

IPO details

The public issue of OnEMI Technology was open for subscription from April 30 to May 5, with the company aiming to raise Rs 925.92 crore through the initial public offering.

The price band for the issue was fixed between Rs 162 and Rs 171 per share.

The issue is being managed by JM Financial, while Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE and BSE on Friday, May 8.