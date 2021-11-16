Nykaa, IRCTC, Zomato, Policybazaar shares may become ‘largecap’ in AMFI semi-annual rejig; check full list

AMFI releases a semi-annual list of large caps, midcaps, and smallcap stocks, which is followed by mutual fund managers when reclassifying their portfolio. (Image: REUTERS)

Newly listed internet giants such as Nykaa, Policybazaar, and Zomato could be among stocks that may be classified as large-caps in the next AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) semi-annual rejig. Domestic brokerage and research firm Edelweiss believes these three stocks along with IRCTC, MindTree, Tata Power, and four others could become large caps soon while it believes Yes Bank, Punjab National Bank, Lupin, and 7 other stocks could be downgraded to midcaps. AMFI releases a semi-annual list of large caps, midcaps, and smallcap stocks, which is followed by mutual fund managers when rebalancing their portfolio.

Midcap to Large Cap

MindTree – current market cap Rs 81,761 crore

SRF Ltd – current market cap Rs 64,914 crore

Mphasis – current market cap Rs 64,637 crore

IRCTC – current market cap Rs 73,380 crore

Godrej Properties – current market cap Rs 64,529 crore

Tata Power – current market cap Rs 78,573 crore

PI Industries – current market cap Rs 44,113 crore

Zomato – current market cap Rs 1.25 lakh crore

Nykaa – current market cap Rs 1.07 lakh crore

PB Fintech (Policybazaar) – current market cap Rs 61,309 crore

Large Cap to Midcap

Yes Bank – current market cap Rs 32,872 crore

Honeywell Automation – current market cap Rs 37,544 crore

Bank Of Baroda – current market cap Rs 51,118 crore

Biocon – current market cap Rs 43,833 crore

Punjab National Bank – current market cap Rs 45,640 crore

Procter & Gamble Hygiene – current market cap Rs 8,532 crore

Colgate-Palmolive – current market cap Rs 41,283 crore

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance – current market cap Rs 13,142 crore

Lupin Ltd – current market cap Rs 42,508 crore

NMDC – current market cap Rs 41,189 crore

Smallcaps to Midcaps

Happiest Minds Technologies

Central Bank of India

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

National Aluminum

Indian Energy Exchange

KIOCL

Prestige Estates Projects

It is important to note that reclassification of stocks does not result in immediate fund inflows. However, recategorization does help stocks. “Yes, the recategorization helps but not necessarily immediately in terms of flows. As the stocks move up from the lower categorization to higher (eg- Small-cap to Midcap), it leads to more visibility for stocks and thus the fund managers can look to further analyze the names and add as per their rational and scheme mandate,” Edelweiss said.