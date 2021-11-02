Nykaa IPO share allotment: Check status via BSE, Link Intime, grey market premium; listing on Nov 11

The IPO of Nykaa got an overwhelming response from investors across all categories.

Nykaa, owned by FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, whose IPO got 81.78 times subscription, is likely to finalise the basis of share allotment on Monday, 8 November 2021. The public issue garnered huge buying interest from non-institutional investors. In the primary market, Nykaa shares were quoting at a premium of Rs 650 over the issue price of Rs 1,125 per share, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies. Nykaa shares are expected to list on NSE and BSE on 11 November 2021. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from the ASBA account will take place on 9 November 2021. The equity shares will be credited to the depository accounts of allottees on the next day.

The IPO of Nykaa got an overwhelming response from investors across all categories. “Startup IPOs are gaining huge traction and especially profit-making startups are more favorite to investors,” said an analyst. “Owing to a decent subscription, a beautiful listing is on cards. As like any other startup, valuations will look expensive but there is ample growth opportunity in business as cosmetics and personal care products have only 8% penetration in the e-commerce category,” Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com, dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares, told Financial Express Online. Investors can check the share allotment status on the registrar’s website Link Intime India Private Limited or BSE website.

Check Nykaa share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Nykaa — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Nykaa via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Nykaa is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Nykaa Ltd’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

