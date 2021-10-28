Nykaa IPO opens: Grey market premium strong, anchor investors put in Rs 2,395 crore; should you subscribe?

Nykaa IPO opens today for subscription.

Nykaa IPO opened for subscription today, with the fashion e-commerce brand looking to raise Rs 5,352 crore in the primary market. Ahead of the IPO (Initial Public Offering), Nykaa’s parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd managed to raise Rs 2,395 crore from 174 anchor investors, including marquee names such as Blackrock, Fidelity, JP Morgan, HDFC, ICICI, Nomura, and Abu Dabhi Investment Authority. Shares of the company were trading at a strong premium of around Rs 600-650 per share in the grey market, according to people dealing in unlisted shares. Investors can bid for the IPO, beginning today, in fixed price band of Rs 1,085-1,125 per share. The issue will close on Monday.

Investors can bid for Nykaa shares in a bid lot of 12 shares. This translated to a minimum investment of Rs 13,500 per investor. 75% of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), while 15% is for non-Institutional investors and 10% for retail investors. The IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 630 crore while the remaining Rs 4,721 crore will be an offer for sale (OFS) by existing investors of the company and the promoter. Post issue, promoter shareholding in the company will drop to 52.6% from the current 54.2%. On the other hand, public shareholding will increase to 47.4% from 45.8%.