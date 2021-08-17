Nuvoco Vistas IPO share allotment: Check status via BSE, Link Intime; grey market premium, listing on Aug 23

The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and registrar's websites.

Nirma group cement company Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, whose IPO got 1.71 times subscription, is likely to finalise the basis of share allotment on Tuesday, 17 August 2021. Upon successful completion of its IPO, it will join the industry-listed peers such as Ultratech Cement, Shree Cement, Ambuja Cements and ACC. In the primary market, Nuvoco Vistas shares were seen quoting at a premium of Rs 4.5 over the IPO price of Rs 570 per share. Nuvoco shares were trading at Rs 574.5, a premium of nearly 1 per cent in the grey market, over the issue price, according to the people who deal in shares of unlisted companies.

Nuvoco Vistas’ competitors from domestic cement companies which operate in the Indian market, include UltraTech Cement Limited, Shree Cement Limited, Birla Corporation Limited, Dalmia Bharat Cement Limited, Ambuja Cement Limited and other regional players like Wonder. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from the ASBA account will take place on 18 August, and the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts of allottees on 20 August. The shares are likely to be listed on 23 August 2021. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and registrar’s websites. The registrar to the issue is Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

Check Nuvoco Vistas share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Nuvoco Vistas — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website, when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Nuvoco Vistas through BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Nuvoco Vistas is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Nuvoco Vistas Ltd’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.