Nureca IPO: Check share allotment status; grey market premium falls amid broad-based sell-off

February 22, 2021 2:31 PM

Nureca's initial public offering (IPO), which received nearly 40 times subscription, will finalise the basis of share allotment on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Nureca IPO, Nureca share allotment, Nureca gmpThose who had placed bids for the Nureca issue can check the subscription status on the registrar’s website, i.e. from Link Intime India and from BSE website. Image: Reuters

Nureca’s initial public offering (IPO), which received nearly 40 times subscription, will finalise the basis of share allotment on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The Rs 100-crore public issue was sold in the price band of Rs 396-400 apiece. Last week, Nureca shares were seen trading with a grey market premium of Rs 100-115 over IPO price. But, it fell to Rs 50-55 on Monday as Indian share markets have been trading in the red due to rising bond yields and COVID-19 cases. Both BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were ruling at levels last seen on February 4, 2021, erasing most of the gains made in the post Union Budget rally.

Nureca shares were seen trading at Rs 455, implying a premium of 14 per cent in the grey market on Monday. Those who had placed bids for the Nureca issue can check the subscription status on the registrar’s website, i.e. from Link Intime India and from BSE website. The public issue had received bids for 5.59 crore shares against 14.01 lakh shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE. The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 3.10 times, non-institutional investors 31.59 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 166.65 times.

How to check Nureca Ltd share allotment status via Link Intime India’s website

The registrar to the Nureca issue is Link Intime India, a SEBI-registered entity responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing. To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Nureca Ltd — IPO’ from the drop-down list on Link Intime India website. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button.

Check Nureca share allotment status via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Nureca Ltd is through BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select the issue type as ‘equity’, and the issue name as ‘Nureca Ltd’ from the drop-down list. After that enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

