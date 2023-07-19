scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Netweb Technologies IPO subscribed 90.36 times on final day of offer

On Friday, the homegrown server maker had said it collected Rs 189 crore from anchor investors.

Written by PTI
ipo
The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Netweb Technologies was subscribed 90.36 times on the final day of the offer on Wednesday, helped by overwhelming participation from all categories of investors, particularly institutional buyers.The Rs 631 crore-initial share sale received bids for 80,04,52,380 shares against 88,58,630 shares on offer, according to an update on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 228.91 times.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 81.81 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part got 19.15 times subscription.The IPO, which had a price range of Rs 475-500 a share, had a fresh issue of up to Rs 206 crore and offer for sale of up to 8,500,000 equity shares. It was fully subscribed on the first day of the offer on Monday.

Also Read

On Friday, the homegrown server maker had said it collected Rs 189 crore from anchor investors. Proceeds of the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 32.77 crore will be used to fund capital expenditure, Rs 128.02 crore to support long-term working capital, and Rs 22.5 crore for debt payment, besides general corporate purposes.Equirus Capital Pvt Ltd and IIFL Securities Ltd were the managers of the IPO. The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Also Read
More Stories on
IPO
Market

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 20:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS