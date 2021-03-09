MTAR Tech IPO: Check share allotment status via BSE, registrar’s website; grey market premium, listing date

Equity shares of MTAR Technologies are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange. Image: MTAR Tech website

MTAR Technologies Rs 596-crore initial public offering (IPO), which was subscribed a massive 201 times, will finalise the basis of the allotment of the IPO on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The public issue received a robust response from investors across all categories with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribing their portion 165 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed their reserved portion 651 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 28 times. In the grey market on Tuesday, MTAR Technologies shares were seen trading with a premium of Rs 505 per share over the IPO price.

MTAR Technologies were trading at Rs 1,080 per share, implying a grey market premium of 88 per cent over the issue price of Rs 575 apiece. Equity shares of MTAR Technologies are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange on March 16, 2021. Aditya Kondawar, Founder and COO, JST Investments, had no view on the long term of this IPO considering the high valuations. “We would suggest booking the profits if you have got the IPO allotment,” Kondawar told Financial Express Online. Once the basis of share allotment is done, investors can check their subscription status MTAR Technologies via the registrar’s website, i.e. from KFin Technologies Private Limited, a SEBI-registered entity responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing, and from the BSE website.

How to check MTAR Technologies share allotment status via KFin tech Private Ltd website

Investors can check the allotment status on KFin Technologies website under ‘IPO Status’ section (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/) when it gets declared. After that, select the IPO and enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN. In case of the application number box, select application type and enter the application number. If the DPID/Client ID box is chosen, select the depository from the drop-down menu, enter DPIP, Client ID. If the PAN option box was chosen, enter the permanent account number. In the last step, enter the given captcha and click submit.

Check MTAR Technologies share allotment status via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in MTAR Technologies is through BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select the issue type as ‘equity’, and the issue name as “MTAR Technologies Ltd’ from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. After that enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.