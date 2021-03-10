MTAR Tech, Easy Trip, Laxmi Organic, Anupam Rasayan IPOs: Grey market premiums zoom; should you buy?

Shares of Easy Trip Planners -- an ongoing IPO with today being the last day for subscription -- zoomed 129 per cent over the IPO price of Rs 145 apiece in the grey market

The shares of ongoing and upcoming IPOs were commanding a strong grey market premium this week, despite Indian share market volatility. Shares of Easy Trip Planners, Laxmi Organic Industries and Anupam Rasayan, in the grey market on Wednesday, surged up to 211 per cent over the IPO price. Meanwhile, shares of MTAR Technologies were seen quoting a grey market premium of over 85 per cent over the issue price of Rs 490 apiece ahead of listing, according to data provided by UnlistedArena.com, a firm that deals in pre-IPO & unlisted stocks. MTAR Technologies IPO closed for subscription last week.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners — an ongoing IPO with today being the last day for subscription — zoomed 129 per cent over the IPO price of Rs 145 apiece in the grey market on Wednesday, in line with the positive trend in the secondary market. Easy Trip Planners shares were ruling at Rs 332. Similarly, Laxmi Organic Industries, whose price band has been fixed at Rs 129-130 per share, were trading with 144 per cent grey market premium, at Rs 220 apiece, up Rs 130 from IPO price. The grey market premium of the upcoming IPO, Anupam Rasayan, which will open for subscription on Friday, 12 March 2021, surged over 200 per cent. The shares were seen trading at Rs 818 apiece, translating to a grey market premium of Rs 555 over the IPO price of Rs 263 per share.

Listing day strategy for MTAR Technologies IPO

MTAR Technologies Rs 596-crore initial public offering (IPO), which was subscribed a massive 201 times, will finalise the basis of the allotment of the IPO on Wednesday. According to an analyst, MTAR Technologies will give a listing gain in tune of 30-50 per cent. Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd, told Financial Express Online that investors’ strategy should be booking listing gains of 50 per cent at least. Equity shares are expected to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange on March 16, 2021. Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com, dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares, told Financial Express Online, that MTAR Technologies shares are expected to list around Rs 1,050 apiece. “We are expecting a very good listing for MTAR Tech on account of bullish sentiment and dream run in the primary market,” Doshi said.

Easy Trip Planners, Laxmi Organic, Anupam Rasayan — which one should you subscribe?

Seeing the grey market trends, Anupam Rasayan shares were quoting the highest premium. But, Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research, told Financial Express, that out of these four issues, MTAR Technologies appears to be the most attractive one as it has no listed peers and the valuations also seem reasonable. Chepa added that investors who have missed the MTAR Tech issue can consider subscribing to Easy Trip Planners’ IPO. Delhi-based online travel company claims to have recovered 70 per cent booking volumes in the third quarter of the Covid-hit FY21 versus the same period last year. While its rivals such as MakeMyTrip and Yatra Online stood at 46 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively. “Therefore, Easy Trip Planners seems to hold the potential to give decent listing gains as well as serve as a long-term pick,” Chepa added.

Vishal Wagh from Bonanza Portfolio, favors Easy Trip Planners as it offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets, bus tickets and taxis as well as ancillary value-added services such as travel insurance, visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions. Wagh has recommended to ‘subscribe’ to Easy Trip Planners IPO for listing gains.

(The recommendations in this story are by the respective research and brokerage firm. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)