Mrs Bectors Food IPO: Here’s how to check share allotment status via BSE, registrar’s website

The Rs 540-crore Mrs Bectors Food Specialities initial public offer (IPO), which was subscribed a whopping 197.36 times, is likely to finalise the share allotment on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. With such a massive subscription, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO became the most subscribed issue of 2020. According to an analyst, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities has the potential to provide decent listing gains and has also good prospects for the long term as well. “What I really like about this company is its strong distribution network. Plus, it exports its products under its own brand name and third-party private labels to 64 countries all over the world,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited-Investment Advisor.

The listing of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities shares is likely to be on December 14, 2020, on the BSE and NSE. Most of the brokerages and research analysts recommended to subscribe to the issue for the listing gains.

Check Mrs Bectors share allotment status via registrar’s website-

Those who had placed bids for Mrs Bectors Food Specialities issue can check the subscription status on the registrar’s website. Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue which is a SEBI-registered entity responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing. The share allotment status will be updated on its website. To check the status, select the company name as ‘Mrs Bectors Food Specialities – IPO’ from the drop-down list. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter your permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button.

How to check Mrs Bectors share allotment status from BSE website

Another way to check Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO allotment status is through BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Investors will have to select the issue type as ‘equity’, and then the issue name as ‘Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd’ from the drop-down list. After that enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

Mrs Bectors Food is the largest supplier of buns in India to quick-service restaurants (QSR) chains such as Burger King, McDonald’s, KFC, Carl’s Jr, Pizza Hut and Dominos Pizza. It also sells a variety of its bakery and frozen products to cloud kitchens such as Rebel Foods and multiplexes such as PVR. The company’s biscuit products are sold under the flagship brand ‘Mrs Bector’s Cremica’, and the premium bakery products under ‘English Oven’.