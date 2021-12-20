MedPlus Health IPO share allotment: Check status online, grey market premium strong; listing on Dec 23

MedPlus Health, whose IPO received 52.59 times subscription, is expected to finalise the basis of share allotment on Monday, 20 December 2021.

MedPlus Health, whose IPO received 52.59 times subscription, is expected to finalise the basis of share allotment on Monday, 20 December 2021. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from the ASBA account will take place on 21 December, and the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts of allottees on 22 December. The equity shares of Medplus Health will make their stock market debut on 23 December 2021.

In the primary market, MedPlus Health shares were quoting at a premium of Rs 185 per share over the IPO price of Rs 796. MedPlus Health shares were seen trading at Rs 981 apiece, a 23.24 per cent premium in the grey market, over the issue price, according to the people who deal in shares of unlisted companies. As the broader market has dived in deep red sea, primary markets too have not been spared from the carnage, said an analyst. “MedPlus Health Services issue was richly priced at around 71x based on FY22 earnings. We expect moderate listing at over 15 per cent to the issue price. If the market regains confidence we may see a better debut but as of now, we believe one should limit the expectations,” Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com, dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares, told Financial Express Online.

The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is KFin Technologies Private Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

How to check MedPlus Health share allotment status via KFin Tech Private Ltd website

Investors can check the allotment status on KFin Technologies website under the IPO Status section (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/). After that, select the IPO and enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID, or PAN. In the case of the application number box, select the application type and enter the application number. If the DPID/Client ID box is chosen, select the depository from the drop-down menu, enter DPIP, Client ID. If the PAN option box was chosen, enter the permanent account number. In the last step, enter the given captcha and click submit. This will show the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check MedPlus Health share allotment status via BSE website

The allotment status in MedPlus Health can also be checked via the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). From this link, select the issue type as ‘equity’, and ‘MedPlus Health Ltd’ as the issue type from the drop-down list. Enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.