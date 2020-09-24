  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ Rs 444-cr IPO to open on Sep 29; price band at Rs 135-145/share

By: |
September 24, 2020 2:32 PM

The initial public offering is of 3,05,99,017 shares through an offer for sale (OFS).

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, IPO, YES Securities, NSE, IDFC Securities, JM Financial, Axis Capital, market newsThe issue will close for subscription on October 1, the company said in a virtual press conference.

State-owned defence firm Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on Thursday said its initial public offering will open for bidding on September 29 and price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 135-145 per share. The initial public offering is of 3,05,99,017 shares through an offer for sale (OFS). The issue will close for subscription on October 1, the company said in a virtual press conference.

The offer is expected to raise about Rs 444 crore at the upper end of the price band and at the lower range about Rs 413 crore. Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. YES Securities, Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial, IDFC Securities and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.

Related News

The company is engaged in construction and repair of warships and submarines for use by the Indian Navy and other vessels for commercial clients, according to the red herring prospectus.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Ipo News
  4. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ Rs 444-cr IPO to open on Sep 29 price band at Rs 135-145/share
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1UTI AMC IPO opens for subscription on September 29; check price band, issue size, other details
2Angel Broking IPO: Issue subscribed 1.46 times on second day
3Angel Broking IPO: Issue subscribed 77% on Day 1