MapMyIndia’s bumper listing; stock opens at 53% premium over IPO price

CE Info Systems Ltd, owner and operator of online portal MapMyIndia made a stellar debut on stock exchanges on Tuesday as the stock saw bumper listing at 53% premium over IPO price of Rs 1033 per share. On BSE, MapMyIndia shares were trading at Rs 1,581 on open, up Rs 548 from the issue price. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter listed at Rs 1,565, up 51%. The IPO of MapmyIndia, a company which offers proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS), was open for subscription from December 9-13. The company fixed the price band in the range of Rs 1,000-1,033 per share.

The Rs 1,039.61-crore IPO received enthusiastic response from investors as the offer was subscribed 154.71 times with support from all kinds of investors. Non-institutional investors bought shares 424.69 times the portion set aside for them, the qualified institutional buyers’ portion was booked 196.36 times, while the reserved portion for retail investors was subscribed 15.20 times. The company has raised Rs 1,039.6 crore through its IPO which was a complete offer for sale (OFS) by selling shareholders including Rashmi Verma, Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte Ltd and Zenrin Co.

“Financially, the company is doing well and its business model is sustainable. In spite of the fact that the IPO was purely OFS based, it attracted investors and got subscribed 154 times. The new edge technologies, such as SaaS, PaaS, and MaaS platform providers, are poised to have a bright future. The IPO got listed at Rs 1,581 per share, which is a 53% premium over the issue price of Rs 1,033. Investors who applied for the IPO’s listing gain should put a stop loss of 1,480 and long-term investors who got allotments should continue to hold the stock. New investors can also look for buying in the dips,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

MapmyIndia is India’s leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies with clientele orders of 500 including PhonePe, Flipkart, Yulu, HDFC Bank, Airtel, and Goods and Service Tax Network.