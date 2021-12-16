MapMyIndia IPO grey market premium now double over IPO price; share allotment likely today, check status online via BSE, Link Intime

MapMyIndia IPO closed on 13 December and is likely to finalise share allotment today. The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 1,000-1,033 apiece

C E Info Systems Ltd, the owner of MapMyIndia portal, is likely to finalise IPO share allotment today (16 December). Ahead of the share allotment announcement, MapmyIndia shares were trading in the grey market today at a premium of Rs 1040, or more than double of the upper end of the IPO price, indicating strong listing of the public issue. MapMyIndia IPO closed on 13 December and is likely to finalise share allotment today. The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 1,000-1,033 apiece. MapMyIndia IPO share allotment date is likely to be 16 December. The shares may debut on stock exchanges on 21 December. Here are two ways to check the IPO share allotment status online:

Through BSE Website

– Go to the official website of BSE

– On the ‘Status of Issue Application’ page, click on the ‘Equity’ option

– From the drop-down menu beside the issue name, select the option ‘CE Info Systems’ and enter your application number

– Fill in your Permanent Account Number or PAN and click on the Captcha that says ‘I am not a Robot’ and click on submit

– The details of the allotment status of your bid will be displayed. The status will be visible only after the share allotment gets finalised.

Through Registrar’s Website (Link InTime India)

– Go to the Link Intime India website and select ‘CE Info Systems’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’.

– Select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

– In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA and enter the details of the mode selected

– Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option.

– You will be able to see your allotment status, given that the process has been completed.

Expecting a strong listing for MapMyIndia stock, Manan Doshi, co-founder UnlistedArena.com said, “The new age digital companies are currently the flavour of the market and especially, companies with good financial metrics and profitability are attracting the investors’ confidence. Looking at the financials and prospects, MapMyIndia got a decent response to its public offer and this shall reflect in its listing too. Looking at the trend, the shares are likely to get listed at a hefty premium of above 90% and won’t be surprised if it becomes a doubler on listing day.”

MapmyIndia IPO subscription

In three days bidding from 9 December to 13 December 2021, the IPO received bids for over 108.98 crore shares against over 70.44 lakh shares on offer. The non-institutional investors category was subscribed 424.69 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 196.36 times subscription and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 15.20 times. The company mopped up Rs 312 crore from anchor investors. Popularly known through its brand MapmyIndia, CE Info Systems Ltd is backed by global wireless technologies company Qualcomm and Japanese digital mapping firm Zenrin.