Manyavar owner-Vedant Fashions IPO share allotment status, grey market premium weak; stock listing on Feb 16

Manyavar owner-Vedant Fashions IPO share allotment is likely to be finalized on Friday (11 February 2022). The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from the ASBA account will take place on 14 February, and the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts of allottees on 15 February 2022. The equity shares of vedant Fashions will make their stock market debut on 16th February 2022. The Rs 3,149 crore Vedant Fashions IPO received an overwhelming response by the investors as it got subscribed 2.57 times on the final day.

In the grey market, Vedant Fashions shares were quoting at a premium of Rs 6 per share over the IPO price of Rs 866 apiece. Vedant Fashions shares were seen trading at Rs 872 apiece, a 0.6 per cent premium in the grey market, over the issue price, according to the people who deal in shares of unlisted companies. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Kfin Technologies Private Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

How to check Vedant Fashions IPO share allotment status via KFin Tech Private Ltd website

Investors can check the allotment status on KFin Technologies website under the IPO Status section. After that, select the IPO and enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID, or PAN. In the case of the application number box, select the application type and enter the application number. If the DPID/Client ID box is chosen, select the depository from the drop-down menu, enter DPIP, Client ID. If the PAN option box was chosen, enter the permanent account number. In the last step, enter the given captcha and click submit. This will show the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check Vedant Fashions IPO share allotment status via BSE website

The allotment status in Vedant Fashions can also be checked via the BSE website. From that link, select the issue type as ‘equity’, and ‘Vedant Fashions Ltd’ as the issue type from the drop-down list. Enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.