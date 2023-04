Mankind Pharma IPO to open on April 25; all OFS, no fresh issue, 4 crore shares on sale

Mankind Pharma IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 40,058,844 equity shares by promoters and other existing shareholders.

Mankind Pharma's initial public offer will conclude on April 27, and the bidding for anchor investors will open on April 24.

Mankind Pharma’s IPO will open for public subscription on Tuesday, April 25. The drug makers’ initial public offer will conclude on April 27, and the bidding for anchor investors will open on April 24, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 40,058,844 equity shares by promoters and other existing shareholders. The company will not receive any proceeds from the issue and the entire amount will go to the shareholders.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram