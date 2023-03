Mamaearth denies IPO withdrawal report; CEO Alagh says still engaging with SEBI on queries, process

Mamaearth sought to deny reports of withdrawal of its proposed IPO, saying that the parent company Honasa Consumer is engaging with regulator SEBI on the public issue.

Mamaearth CEO Varun Alagh rubbishes reports of IPO on hold. Image: Reuters

Mamaearth on Monday sought to deny reports of withdrawal of its proposed Rs 2,500-crore IPO, saying that the parent company Honasa Consumer is engaging with regulator SEBI on the public issue. Earlier today, Reuters reported citing sources that Mamaearth has put its proposed IPO on hold due to weak market conditions. Mamaearth co-founder and CEO Varun Alagh told CNBC TV18 in an interview that the company is replying to SEBI queries, and expects to get approval on IPO prospectus by next month.

