LIC IPO: Govt rubbishes reports of delay, says, LIC on track for IPO in Jan-Mar

The government on Monday denied media reports of delay in proposed LIC IPO, saying that the proposed public issue is on course to open in quarter ending March 2022. “Some media speculation doubting the feasibility of LIC IPO this fiscal year is not correct. It is reiterated that plan is on course for the IPO in the last quarter of this fiscal,” Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management tweeted. Once listed, LIC (Life Insurance Corp) is likely to become one of the biggest domestic companies by market capitalisation with an estimated valuation of Rs 8-10 lakh crore. The government has set a disinvestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for FY22 and the LIC IPO is crucial for the government if this target is to be met.